Council confirms Sununu's attorney general choice MacDonald

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The New Hampshire Executive Council has voted unanimously to confirm Republican Gov. Chris Sununu's nominee for attorney general.

The five-member body approved Manchester attorney Gordon MacDonald as the state's top law enforcement official. MacDonald won widespread praise during his confirmation hearing.

MacDonald is an attorney with expertise in civil litigation and experience on the opposite side of the state. He's represented hospitals in a tax dispute against the state and a major opioid manufacturer that was under investigation by the state.

MacDonald has pledged to avoid ethical conflicts by recusing himself from cases he's been involved in.

The council has three Republicans and two Democrats and is tasked with confirming most gubernatorial appointments and large state contracts.

