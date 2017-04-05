Police: Vt. man threatened troopers

Vermont State Police say they arrested a man during a traffic stop for threatening troopers.

Police say Bradley Therrien, 35, of Georgia, pulled up behind police when troopers stopped his friend on Route 78 in West Swanton Tuesday night. Police say Krystal Souza was driving a separate car with a broken back plate light.

Police say Therrien got out of his car and began yelling at troopers and ignoring their directions.

Therrien was arrested for disorderly conduct, impeding an officer and resisting arrest.

Souza got off with a warning for the broken light.