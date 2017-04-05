Vermont officials to take input on campaign finance laws

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Vermont officials will hold public meetings to take input on changing the state's campaign finance laws.

Secretary of State Jim Condos and Attorney General T.J. Donovan announced Tuesday that the recently formed Joint Committee on Campaign Finance Education, Compliance and Reform will hold several meetings through June. The committee has already held two meetings.

Vermont's campaign finance laws were recently tested in federal court. A former candidate for lieutenant governor who took public financing was sued in state court for allegedly taking a prohibited in-kind contribution. He later counter-sued the state in federal court, claiming that the laws infringed upon his First Amendment rights. The state recently prevailed in that case.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.