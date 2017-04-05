Quantcast

Vt. man charged with heroin trafficking

DEERFIELD, Mass. -

A Vermont man was arrested in Massachusetts for allegedly trafficking heroin.

Police say they stopped a car for a traffic violation early Monday morning on Route 91 in Deerfield.

They say a search of the car turned up 1,150 bags of heroin.

A passenger in the car, Kevin Rose, 44, of Brattleboro, was arrested. He's charged with heroin trafficking.

