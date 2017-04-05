Vt. high court considers Scarola case

A Burlington man accused of nearly beating his wife to death had his case before the Vermont Supreme Court Wednesday.

James Scarola is currently serving 20 years behind bars for the brutal attack in 2013.

He pleaded no contest but later tried to withdraw his plea. That was denied.

Scarola appealed the case to the high court.

