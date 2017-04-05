Quantcast

Vt. high school students showcase their skills

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. -

Skilled high school students are competing in South Burlington for a chance to move on to a national contest.

The SkillsUSA competition is underway at the Air National Guard.

Students compete in a diverse set of trades from carpentry, electrical and plumbing, all the way up to photography, firefighting, IT, robotics and early childhood education.

Wednesday's winners will have a chance to compete against other high schoolers from around the country later this year.

