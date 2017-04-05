Hunters hope for a shot at Vt. moose permits

We're expecting to learn Wednesday how many hunters will get a shot at moose hunting this fall.

The Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department has recommended the Board approve 80 bulls-only permits for the October hunting seasons. That's about half as many as they issued last year.

The department says the lower numbers and the focus on bulls only are designed to help the moose population, which is struggling in some spots.

Out of 80 permits, the department only expects 34 moose will be taken. Once that number is approved, hunters can sign up for the lottery on the department's website.