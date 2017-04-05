Lyndon contracts to receive power from Route 5 solar project

LYNDONVILLE, Vt. (AP) - The Lyndon Select Board in Vermont has voted to enter into a 20-year contract allowing the town to draw energy from a new solar installation to be constructed along U.S. Route 5.

The Caledonian Record reports town officials approved the deal with Waitsfield-based solar provider Aegis Renewables on Monday.

Aegis already has its Vermont Public Service Board Certificate of Public Good issued for the project, which was initially expected to provide power to Lyndon State College.

Municipal Administrator Justin Smith says Lyndon had been offered the power contract first, so Aegis was willing to honor the town if they chose to take the solar contract over the other interested party.

Construction on the 400-kw array, which will consist of 1,188 solar panels, begins this month.

