3 Vermont towns to vote on school consolidation plan

SOUTH ROYALTON, Vt. (AP) - Three Vermont towns will vote next week on whether to merge three school districts into one.

The Valley News reports that under the consolidation plan that will be voted on April 11, the school districts in Bethel, Rochester and Royalton would merge into the White River Unified School District. It would operate under a single budget and school board with members from each town.

Each of the three towns would continue to operate Pre-K through fifth-grade elementary schools, while high school students would go to Royalton.

Among the concerns voiced by opponents are the loss of local control and the fiscal impact of the merger plan.

Supporters say the new plan is needed to meet Act 46's standards of providing a high quality education that's equitable and efficient.

