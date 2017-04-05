New York lawmakers lurch toward a state budget

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - State lawmakers are lurching toward a final budget vote in Albany.
The state Assembly began voting on the first of several budget bills Wednesday, following the first votes in the Senate a day earlier.
The pace has slowed as lawmakers await the details of school funding increases and a Democratic proposal to end the state's practice of automatically prosecuting and incarcerating 16- and 17-year-old offenders in adult court.
As of Wednesday afternoon it appeared unlikely the Legislature could give final approval to the $152 billion budget before Thursday at the earliest.
The spending plan is also expected to include increased college tuition assistance, $2.5 billion for upgrades to the state's water infrastructure and the expansion of ride-hailing services upstate.
