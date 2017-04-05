Police release name of man found dead in brook

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (AP) - Police in Brattleboro, Vermont, have released the name of a man found dead in a brook last week.

Police said they don't have a cause of death yet on 38-year-old Andre Miller Jr., of Fitchburg, Massachusetts, but they don't believe his death is a homicide. They are awaiting toxicology results.

The body was found in the Whetstone Brook on March 28.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Related Stories:

Brattleboro police rule out homicide in discovery of man's body

Police try to ID man found dead in Brattleboro

Police: Body found in Brattleboro