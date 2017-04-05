Quantcast

Payless closing 2 stores in Vermont - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Payless closing 2 stores in Vermont

Posted: Updated:
NEW YORK -

Payless ShoeSource has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and will be shutting down hundreds of stores, including two in our region.

The soon to be shuttered locations are at the Highgate Commons Shopping Center in St. Albans and the Berlin Mall.

Payless is the latest retailer to succumb to increasing competition from online rivals like Amazon. The Topeka, Kansas-based retailer said it will close nearly 400 stores as part of the reorganization. It has more than 4,400 stores in 30 countries.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.