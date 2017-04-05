Payless closing 2 stores in Vermont

Payless ShoeSource has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and will be shutting down hundreds of stores, including two in our region.

The soon to be shuttered locations are at the Highgate Commons Shopping Center in St. Albans and the Berlin Mall.

Payless is the latest retailer to succumb to increasing competition from online rivals like Amazon. The Topeka, Kansas-based retailer said it will close nearly 400 stores as part of the reorganization. It has more than 4,400 stores in 30 countries.