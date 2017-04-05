GlobalFoundries offers buyouts to longtime employees

WCAX News has learned that GlobalFoundries is offering buyouts to longtime employees. And some of them are here in Vermont, according to a GlobalFoundries representative.

They would not say how many are being offered other than that it was "not a huge number." The company says these are being offered at all of their United States sites including Malta and Fishkill in New York. They're focusing on workers who are at retirement age or nearing retirement age.

We asked if there were layoffs on the way and we were told they're focused on this voluntary program now. They hope that and other cost-cutting strategies will help them meet their savings targets.