Bust reveals new danger for opiate addicts in Plattsburgh

"We need to start educating younger children or we will lose the next generation," Francene Cornell said.

Fifteen years ago, Cornell lost her son in an opiate overdose.

"This disease is far too powerful for us as a community to just sit back and watch," she said.

So she's sharing his story to encourage the public to take action. Tuesday night, she spoke to hundreds of people at the Strand Theater at a forum discussing the epidemic.

The Plattsburgh City Police encounter numerous opiate overdoses each year, and oftentimes the drug fentanyl plays a role.

"They're always looking for apparently a better high, as all the research tells us. So they try cutting the heroin with fentanyl so that they can sell less heroin but get the same effects, essentially, of a higher dose of heroin," Plattsburgh City Police Chief Ken Parkinson said.

Police say during drug busts, they typically only find trace amounts of fentanyl in heroin. But last week, police arrested two people in Plattsburgh with 170 packets of fentanyl worth $18,000.

"This is the first time that the heroin has tested more so for fentanyl than for heroin," Parkinson said. "So it's very alarming that it's very potent and unsuspecting users could easily overdose with those amounts of fentanyl very easily."

Police say the best advice they can give users is to find a treatment program. With a new 16-bed detox and rehab center planned for Schuyler Falls, that could soon become more available.

"I received an executed contract from the architectural firm that will be designing it. In the very near future, we will be meeting to determine the work of figuring out exactly what we will need inside the building," said Constance Wille, the director of the Champlain Valley Family Center.

Police caution users that there is no way to know whether the heroin they buy has been laced with fentanyl.

Police say the fentanyl they recovered from last week's bust was wrapped in clear wax paper that had blue labeling on it reading "Bat Man" and "Easy Money."

