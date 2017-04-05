Vt. lawmakers warned of threat to email system

Vermont legislators say they were warned by the FBI that a foreign entity is threatening their email accounts. Lawmakers say the FBI and Vermont State Police are investigating a phishing scam against the entire state's legislative department.

"There is a foreign entity who has been trying to get information through legislative emails," said Rep. Mitzi Johnson, D-Vt. House Speaker.

The information technology department for the Vermont Legislative Council says the FBI contacted them Friday saying that lawmakers' public email addresses were being compiled onto a list by a so-called foreign entity. The department says the FBI wouldn't tell them who is doing that or what their intent may be. Johnson stressed that officials do not believe any information has been compromised.

"All the information that I have says that there was no actual breach of information or any confidential information of any kind," said Johnson.

The IT department says the FBI told them they are one of a few states threatened, but they do not know which other states were affected. We reached out to the FBI, who said they could not comment on the existence or nonexistence of any investigation at this time.

"We found out that this is a new technique that they are using because so much happens at the state and local levels in this country that it tends to be an easier target," said Johnson.

Monday, lawmakers were advised to take precautionary steps to secure their accounts, like changing their passwords and not opening attachments from senders they don't know.

"I haven't seen any indications that would suggest to me that my emails have been tampered with in any way. We have been instructed to go to the lounge and change our passwords, so I will do that," said Rep. Chip Troiano, D-Stannard.

Gov. Phil Scott, R-Vermont, says although this threat isn't against the executive branch, his team is taking extra steps to protect their security, as well. He issued a statement saying in part: "Cybersecurity is a growing concern for governments and enterprises across the nation and we are committed to improving and standardizing our systems and protocols to further address this evolving and serious challenge."

"We're constantly educating people on the best ways to maintain that security, particularly when it's our job to be accessible," said Johnson.

Cybersecurity expert Duane Dunston says that phishing has become a more common method of hacking. He broke down how it works.

"Gathering information so that you can target your phishing email, craft it in a way that you can more than likely cause a person to click on it and download an attachment," Dunston explained. "You're hoping that if you gather enough information, at least one of those people will click on that email and that one of those people is not behind some type of firewall to prevent access to a remote site or catch an attack."

Dunston says that hackers often use the same method to attack other government officials, companies and everyday citizens. He recommends everyone use protective software and change their passwords periodically.