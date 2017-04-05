Vt. workers exposed to dangerous chemicals

Three buildings just off Main Street in St. Johnsbury house state efforts to protect children, help the poor and infirm, and reform convicts. At least they did.

You can't see the dangerous airborne chemicals inside but you can see the empty office space they've created. The carcinogens are below state limits and medical experts say they don't believe they're high enough to create health issues but administrators aren't taking any chances.

"We've looked at this as if it was my daughter working there. So you know, that's the way we've handled this every step of the way, and that's the way we'll continue to do so," said Al Gobeille, the secretary of the Vt. Agency of Human Services.

About 15 of the 85 displaced workers are back at work, squeezed into the local courthouse and Department of Health facility.

But there is some traffic in and out of the closed buildings. We met Kelly Greaves of DCF as she ducked in for supplies.

Reporter Kyle Midura: Did you hold your breath?

Kelly Greaves: No, actually.

"We don't spend a lot of time in there," Greaves said. "We still have some things that print in there, so once or twice a day I just run in, grab them and we go back up there."

State leaders say the building will take about a month to detox. Greaves says she and her peers would feel supported if state administrators found them a new home anyway, given this is just the most recent evacuation.

In the meantime, the work doesn't stop even if cramped quarters aren't ideal.

"We'll continue to do the best we can to serve our clients," Greaves said.

"Saw signs on one door, went around to another door and another door and another door. Then I came up here," Gregory Cowap said.

Cowap relies on the state for benefits. He says he's appreciative of the help Vermont provides and isn't upset by any inconvenience. As for the sweet smell associated with the dangerous chemicals, he says he never noticed.

"There's a lot of smells in there," he said. "It's kind of hard to tell a sweet smell from the regular."

Spokespeople for the state employees union emphasized that Vermont should cover any health care costs connected to this scare, even if it's not a checkup. We asked Greaves whether she plans on seeing a doctor. She told us she won't make a special trip but will bring it up at her annual checkup.

Those chemicals that turned up in the testing are chloroform, TCE and PCE.

More information on PCE -- https://www.atsdr.cdc.gov/ToxProfiles/tp18-c1-b.pdf

More information on TCE -- https://www.atsdr.cdc.gov/ToxProfiles/tp19-c1-b.pdf

More information on chloroform -- https://www.atsdr.cdc.gov/ToxProfiles/tp6-c1-b.pdf

This is not the first time a state building has been blamed for making people sick. About 150 employees were moved out of an old office building in Bennington 10 years ago after several employees were diagnosed with the lung disease sarcoidosis and other respiratory ailments.

No direct link between the illnesses and the building was ever found, but the state opted to tear the building down and replace it.

That same year, employees were moved out of a state office building in Burlington over similar health concerns. Those offices were permanently relocated elsewhere.

