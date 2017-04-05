Vt. kayakers take on whitewater

Bundle up. A group of whitewater kayakers took to the water Wednesday.

"It's all the emotions that a human can go through from excitement to fear to being scared. Yeah, it's really exciting," said Alex Terry, whitewater kayaker.

From dangerous drops to a scenic float down the river, four whitewater kayakers braved the waters on a gloomy spring day to enjoy what they feel is the best time of the year on the water.

"It's a limited resource so once it wears out, dries up, it's time to go mountain biking or hiking, but this only runs when rivers are high and the excitement is there," said Alex.

For novice kayakers. they look forward to the summers so they can casually kayak. But the ones we talked to Wednesday, they wait for the spring melt off from all the snow and the rain to hit the whitewater.

"The springtime, light winter is the best time because we all have all the snowmelt and usually a lot of raIn. In the summer. the rivers dry up and are impassable at that point because there are too many rocks to go down," said Max Redman, whitewater kayaker.

These conditions are not for beginners. High and rushing waters can make kayaking dangerous, especially for beginners. These kayakers said they dressed and trained for these conditions which allows them to enjoy being out on the water.

"It was super fun," said Max.

"It was really fun," said Alex.