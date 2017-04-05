Quantcast

Are undocumented immigrants in our region being targeted? - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Are undocumented immigrants in our region being targeted?

Posted: Updated:
BURLINGTON, Vt. -

Some call them illegal immigrants; others says they're undocumented. Now, we're learning that state agencies are reportedly teaming up with Immigration and Customs Enforcement to go after these individuals.

Paul Heintz wrote about it for Seven Days. He appeared on "The :30" to tell us what he found. Watch the video to see.

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.