Quantcast

Journalist Gail Sheehy discusses her work - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Journalist Gail Sheehy discusses her work

Posted: Updated:
BURLINGTON, Vt. -

Gail Sheehy is a world-renowned author and journalist whose career has spanned decades. She's also a University of Vermont graduate, in town to teach a writing course.

Sheehy has written recently on everything from Anita Hill to Donald Trump. She appeared on "The :30" to discuss her work.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.