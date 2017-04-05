Quantcast

Understanding e-cigarettes

BURLINGTON, Vt. -

Some smokers turn to e-cigarettes to kick butts but can you still have withdrawals?

With e-cigs you basically inhale pure nicotine but avoid the harmful tobacco and carcinogens. But it's the nicotine that fuels the addiction. Now, researchers at the University of Vermont are studying the levels of nicotine you still get and if you can still have withdrawals.

Dr. John Hughes of the Vermont Center on Behavior and Health is leading the research at UVM. He appeared on "The :30" to tell us more. Watch the video to see.

For more information call 802-656-6055.

Click here for more from the Vermont Center on Behavior and Health.

