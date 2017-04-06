South Burlington voters decide on revised school budget

South Burlington residents are voting Thursday on a revised school budget. The first budget was rejected last month. The revised one is about $800,000 less.

With voting starting at 7 a.m. at some schools, residents say the city feels divided. Part of this vote includes about $48,000 to change the "Rebel" mascot name at South Burlington High School. A lot of people don't want the Rebels to go away, and some say people won't be voting on school spending, but instead on the Rebel name.

"It's almost like if you vote yes, then you are for the mascot change. And if you vote no, then you are against the school mascot change" said Emilee Hoffman of South Burlington. "I don't think they have to go together."

Hoffman has four kids, and three of them go to South Burlington schools. She says she will be voting yes for the revised school budget, but she feels like the mascot controversy has muddied the school budget debate. She wants the focus to be on the students.

"The money I spend on my school taxes is the best money I spend all year, no doubt," Hoffman said.

She says it's important to give the schools what they need to improve students' education.

The revised budget will give residents a slight tax cut. The owner of an average-priced home in the city would pay $4 less in property taxes next year. But even with the cuts in spending, some residents think school costs are still too high.

Marcy Brigham has two kids in the South Burlington school district. She says she's voting no on the revised budget regardless of the Rebel controversy.

"I work part time and I have four kids and still have to support them," Brigham said. "I have one at UVM with tuition. Increases in spending is not good when we are trying to get ahead and save money for our future."

Both moms agree the district should not add administrative positions as planned under the initial budget. So does South Burlington Superintendent David Young, who says the revised budget is a fair compromise.

"I think we have a lot of the right formula happening," Young said. "This budget and every budget that I have done is always working toward ensuring those opportunities available for kids."

Close to 800 people voted early after receiving ballots in the mail.

