Vermont holds organics recycling summit

RANDOLPH, Vt. (AP) - The Vermont Agency of Natural Resources is sponsoring a statewide forum on recycling food waste and other organic materials.

The daylong event takes place at Vermont Technical College in Randolph Center on Thursday and includes a keynote presentation and workshops.

This year's summit will feature pilot projects that help Vermont haulers, businesses and communities build infrastructure and educate the public to meet deadlines of Vermont's universal recycling law.

The law passed in 2012, banned recyclables from the landfill in 2015, and leaf, yard and clean wood debris last year. The next phase is food scraps, which will be banned from the landfill in 2020, starting with large-scale generators required to divert food scraps this summer.

