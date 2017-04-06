Vermont Senate repeals call for constitutional convention

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The Vermont Senate has rescinded a 2014 resolution calling for a constitutional convention to overturn the landmark 2010 Supreme Court case known as Citizens United.

The court decision allows for unlimited spending on political campaigns. In 2014, Vermont lawmakers thought that calling a constitutional convention was the fastest way to overturn the decision.

Senators repealed the resolution Tuesday with a vote of 23-7.

Vermont Public Radio reports Sen. Chris Pearson, a Progressive, says that since Congress and many state legislatures are controlled by Republicans, they would have undue control over the agenda of a constitutional convention.

The Vermont House will now decide whether they will also repeal the 2014 resolution.

