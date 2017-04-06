Quantcast

Deadline Thursday for NH storm damage estimates - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Deadline Thursday for NH storm damage estimates

Posted: Updated:

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire communities that suffered infrastructure damage in the March 14 nor'easter have until the end of the day Thursday to submit initial assessments to the state.

The storm dropped more than a foot of snow in many areas and brought wind that damaged trees and utilities.

If the damage statewide was at least $1.88 million, the governor can ask for a major disaster declaration from the president, which can open the door for federal funding and technical assistance.

Perry Plummer, director of the state's homeland security and emergency management agency, says the state "may be in the ballpark" of meeting the threshold.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.