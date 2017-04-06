Deadline Thursday for NH storm damage estimates

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire communities that suffered infrastructure damage in the March 14 nor'easter have until the end of the day Thursday to submit initial assessments to the state.

The storm dropped more than a foot of snow in many areas and brought wind that damaged trees and utilities.

If the damage statewide was at least $1.88 million, the governor can ask for a major disaster declaration from the president, which can open the door for federal funding and technical assistance.

Perry Plummer, director of the state's homeland security and emergency management agency, says the state "may be in the ballpark" of meeting the threshold.

