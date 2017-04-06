Quantcast

Police try to ID burglary suspect

WILLISTON, Vt. -

Vermont State Police are asking the public for help identifying a burglary suspect.

Police say the man was caught on a security camera at a home on Monkton Road in Charlotte Tuesday afternoon.

Investigators say he burglarized the residence.

If you recognize him, call state police in Williston at 802-878-7111.

