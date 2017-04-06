Quantcast

Bombing suspect wants trial moved to Vermont

NEW YORK -

A man accused of setting off bombs in New Jersey and New York wants his trial moved to Vermont.

Ahman Khan Rahimi is charged with setting off a pipe bomb in Seaside Park, New Jersey, and planting two pressure cooker bombs in Manhattan. Thirty people were injured. He has pleaded not guilty.

Lawyers for Rahimi say they believe he would get a fairer trial in Burlington because they say the media didn't cover his case as much here. They say expert analysis showed there was five times as much media coverage of the case in Manhattan newspapers as there was in Burlington publications.

