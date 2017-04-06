Quantcast

Surveillance cameras capture Berlin burglar

BERLIN, Vt. -

Police are investigating a burglary in Berlin.

Surveillance cameras captured images of a man breaking into Capitol Steel on Junction Road Monday.

Police say he broke through a side window and went through an office. They didn't say what was taken.

Investigators hope the public can help identify the man. If you recognize him, call Berlin Police at 802-223-4401.

