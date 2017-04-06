Plea agreement accepted for hoops player charged in melee

NASHUA, N.H. (AP) - A New Hampshire college basketball player charged in a brawl during a February game has pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges of simple assault and criminal threatening.

Authorities previously accused 23-year-old Marquise Caudill, a guard at Daniel Webster College, of punching a Southern Vermont College player during a game in Nashua, New Hampshire, and then stomping on his head when he was down.

Caudill said his foot didn't touch the other player, and a judge agreed with defense attorneys that there wasn't enough proof to support the stomping allegation, a felony.

Caudill spent 17 days in jail before a judge lowered his bail and on Monday, accepted a plea agreement to the lesser charges. The Telegraph of Nashua reports he was sentenced to a year in jail, with all but the 17 days suspended.

