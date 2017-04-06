Hearing scheduled on request to move Fell's 2nd death penalty trial

RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) - A hearing is scheduled on Friday on defense arguments to move the location of a second death penalty trial of a Vermont man in the abduction and murder of a Rutland supermarket worker.

The Rutland Herald reports the U.S. attorney's office opposes the request to shift the proceeding from Rutland to Burlington for 36-year-old Donald Fell.

His lawyers say a number of prospective jurors who were in the process of being chosen before the trial was delayed until September would have had to travel a long distance to hear the case in Rutland.

Fell was convicted in 2005 and sentenced to death for the 2000 killing of Terry King, but his conviction was overturned due to juror misconduct.

The hearing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Friday in Burlington.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

