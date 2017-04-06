Possible new office found for state employees after toxics scare

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (AP) - A new workplace may have been found for some Vermont state employees who were moved from their buildings because of elevated levels of cancer-causing chemicals in the air.

The Caledonian Record reports the former microDATA building in St. Johnsbury is being considered. Vermont Department of Buildings and General Services Commissioner Chris Cole said Wednesday the building seems to fit the state's needs. It was formerly used as administrative offices for a local trucking company.

About 85 state Human Services employees were moved last week. Test results found that PCE and TCE were present above levels of concern in two of the three buildings, while chloroform is present slightly above a level of concern in one of the two buildings with elevated PCE and TCE levels.

