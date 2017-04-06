Contract talks to start for granite plant union workers

BARRE, Vt. (AP) - Contract negotiations between two labor unions representing some workers at Vermont's largest granite manufacturing plant are about to start.

The Time Argus reports the talks will be a first for Rock of Ages Corp. in Barre since the company was acquired as part of last year's merger with Canadian stone giant Polycor Inc.

Contracts for 40 members of the Granite Cutters Association and for 13 Rock of Ages employees represented by the United Steelworkers of America expire at midnight on Friday, April 28. Negotiations for those contracts will start next week.

Polycor absorbed Rock of Ages when it acquired and merged with New Hampshire-based Swenson Granite LLC last September. Rock of Ages and Barre-based Swenson Granite Co., were among the wholly owned subsidiaries of Swenson Granite LLC.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.