South Burlington votes down school budget for second time

South Burlington residents decided to turn down the school budget with 1,948 "no" votes over 1,474 "yes" votes.

The total revised budget is just under $50 million. It's about $800,000 less than the last one which was shot down last month.

Changing the "Rebel" mascot name at South Burlington High School accounts for $48,000 of the budget.

"It's very important to resolve the Rebel issue. I want to put it to rest. Kill it," said Paul Demers, South Burlington.

"A big no. I'm definitely a Rebel and going to always be a Rebel," said Gary Little, South Burlington.

South Burlington residents gave their opinion on the revised school budget vote. Many say even though the cost of changing the Rebel name is less than 1 percent of the total budget, it's the big issue causing a rift in the community.

"It's almost like if you vote 'yes' then you are for the mascot change and if you vote 'no' then you are against the school mascot change and I don't think they have to go together," said Emilee Hoffman, South Burlington.

"It has brought a lot of divide into the community which is very sad," said Stacey Savage, South Burlington.

"South Burlington usually supports the budget without question and this has gotten mixed up in some very inappropriate ways," said Demers.

One South Burlington High School student says it's not just voters who have strong feelings on the Rebels.

"There is definitely some division in the schools," said a South Burlington student.

There are other points of contention on the budget that some residents feel the Rebel controversy is overshadowing teacher wages increasing by 5 percent.

"I feel South Burlington teachers are pretty well paid and it's just the union is too strong. This is really more of a protest vote," said Mark Keytel, South Burlington.

And a slight tax cut. The owner of an average-priced home in the city would pay $4 less in property taxes next year.

"Going down four dollars is great," said Hoffman.

But from what voters saym the big issue is the Rebel name.

Voters do seem to agree on one thing. They like that school officials got rid of plans to add an administrative position. The new job was in the budget that failed last month. The move will save around $55,000 and the superintendent agrees it just isn't the right time.