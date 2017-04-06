Flags fly at half-staff to remember American legend John Glenn

Flags were flying at half-staff in South Burlington and around the country Thursday to remember an American legend.

President Trump directed that the flags be lowered in memory of astronaut and United States Senator John Glenn.

Glenn was laid to rest Thursday at Arlington National Cemetery. He died in December at the age of 95.

John Glenn was a Marine fighter pilot and the first American to orbit the Earth in 1962.

He also later became the oldest human in space, serving on the Space Shuttle Discovery at age 77 in 1998.

He represented Ohio as a senator for 24 years.