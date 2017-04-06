Bail bill would leave more suspects free before trial

"I honestly feel that they're painting with too broad a brush," Washington County State's Attorney Scott Williams said.

Williams is one of Vermont's prosecutors keeping a close eye on new legislation relating to bail. His concern is about the section on appearance bonds, which reads in part: "no bond may be imposed at the initial appearance of a person charged with a misdemeanor..."

"If we eliminate the ability to impose bail on certain categories of crimes, we're going to lose more people. And that has a very negative impact on the victims," Williams said.

In Vermont, misdemeanors are crimes punishable by less than two years in jail, like petit larceny, trespassing or possession of 1-2 oz. of marijuana. While the new act would require the person to be cited for the offense under the state's criminal procedure rules, Williams says eliminating the consequence of a bond may also lessen the incentive for some to come to court.

"To say we're just going to eliminate judicial discretion, and to a certain extent prosecutorial discretion, it's well-intended and I am supportive of the goals but I do not think that that's the right way for us to be pursuing it," Williams said.

"It's not intended to limit prosecutors' ability to impose bail, but the Constitution of the state of Vermont and the United States do place limits on the reason for bail," said Sen. Dick Sears, D-Bennington County.

Sears leads the Senate Judiciary Committee. He says the impacts may not be as drastic as some think and is often already common practice in the courts.

"It's to make sure that bail is used to make sure appearance in court and not used to incarcerate people who would otherwise show up for court," Sears said.

But Williams-- who says he is an advocate for progressive criminal justice reform-- says lessening this court consequence is not the way to go.

"For anyone charged with a crime, no matter how minor, we should be cautious in our use of those tools when it involves deprivation of liberty," Williams said. "But we shouldn't be prevented in our access from the use of those tools."

The bill also adds that a corrections officer could cite and not arrest a probation violator if the officer is "reasonably ensured" that the person will show up and the public will stay protected.

If the bill becomes law, its effective date is set for July 1.