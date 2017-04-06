Quantcast

Rutland museum exhibit helps kids learn about money - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Rutland museum exhibit helps kids learn about money

Posted: Updated:
RUTLAND, Vt. -

A Rutland kids' museum aims to help children learn a thing or two about financial literacy. The Wonderfeet Kids' Museum in downtown Rutland debuted a new exhibit: the Credit Union.

Children are able to role-play as bank tellers, use an ATM that allows them to deposit money and add and subtract coins.

The $16,000 exhibit was funded by the Heritage Family Credit Union. The structure was designed, built and painted by all local businesses.

"It's to teach the kids about financial literacy and parents. There's a lot of math skills... just simply sorting coins and also doing the math like can you make a $1.54 with the coins," said Myra Peffer, executive director.

Peffer says the exhibit best for children ages 3-8.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.