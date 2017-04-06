Rutland museum exhibit helps kids learn about money

A Rutland kids' museum aims to help children learn a thing or two about financial literacy. The Wonderfeet Kids' Museum in downtown Rutland debuted a new exhibit: the Credit Union.

Children are able to role-play as bank tellers, use an ATM that allows them to deposit money and add and subtract coins.

The $16,000 exhibit was funded by the Heritage Family Credit Union. The structure was designed, built and painted by all local businesses.

"It's to teach the kids about financial literacy and parents. There's a lot of math skills... just simply sorting coins and also doing the math like can you make a $1.54 with the coins," said Myra Peffer, executive director.

Peffer says the exhibit best for children ages 3-8.