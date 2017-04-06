Assembly Speaker: Deal on budget may be close

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - The speaker of the New York state Assembly says a deal may be close that could resolve the ongoing state budget impasse.

Bronx Democrat Carl Heastie said Thursday that the Assembly is willing to accept a deal on funding for charter schools, one of the last sticking points in the way of a new state budget, now several days late.

Other deals may be close on an affordable housing tax credit for New York City developers and a proposal to raise the age of criminal responsibility from 16 to 18.

The budget was due by Saturday. Negotiations broke down Wednesday when the Senate abruptly left the Capitol.

The Assembly kept working, however, and Heastie says he believes the deal could lead to a resolution if the Senate accepts it.

