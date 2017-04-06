More Vermonters becoming organ donors

A choice you make at the DMV could save a life.

Putting the option to become an organ donor on license applications and renewals is driving an uptick in the number of Vermonters who do so. Some 53 percent of Vermonters have opted-in.

Wendy Magnaghi's husband received a heart transplant in 2007. When he passed away in November, he passed on his corneas.

"Which the family members, I included, obviously, thought was wonderful. And today, there's a 78-year-old woman and an 81-year-old gentleman from Michigan who both have their sight back," Magnaghi said.

Experts say only about 2 percent of deaths happen in a setting where organs can be donated.

Those leading Thursday's event at the Vermont Statehouse say about one donation per day is made New England. They did not have a Vermont-specific figure.