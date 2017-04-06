Vt. students focus on global issues

Students in the Rutland area are learning about global issues.

More than 800 students packed the high school gym for the GlobaI Issues Network conference Thursday. Rutland is one of the only high schools to hold the conference in the U.S.

Vt. Health Commissioner Harry Chen spoke about infectious diseases and how different parts of the world are affected by them.

Students presented their capstone projects. We sat in on a presentation about electronic waste and its effect on the world.

"The topic of electronic waste... it was really something that we are all a part of. So, I wanted to state that and make it noticed," senior Patrick Dundas said.

"I think that it's really important for our students to realize that not only are these issues really important but that they are part of the solution," organizer Erica Wallstrom said.

The conference goes until 7:30 p.m.