Quantcast

Vt. students focus on global issues - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Vt. students focus on global issues

Posted: Updated:
RUTLAND, Vt. -

Students in the Rutland area are learning about global issues.

More than 800 students packed the high school gym for the GlobaI Issues Network conference Thursday. Rutland is one of the only high schools to hold the conference in the U.S.

Vt. Health Commissioner Harry Chen spoke about infectious diseases and how different parts of the world are affected by them.

Students presented their capstone projects. We sat in on a presentation about electronic waste and its effect on the world.

"The topic of electronic waste... it was really something that we are all a part of. So, I wanted to state that and make it noticed," senior Patrick Dundas said.

"I think that it's really important for our students to realize that not only are these issues really important but that they are part of the solution," organizer Erica Wallstrom said.

The conference goes until 7:30 p.m.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.