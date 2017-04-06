Quantcast

Police wrap up heroin trafficking investigation

Travis Pelletier Travis Pelletier
Clair Deslandes Clair Deslandes
Jamie Cross Jamie Cross
Jesse Ramcke Jesse Ramcke
There's an update to the heroin trafficking bust that crossed state lines.

Vermont State Police say the investigation that included four people from Island Pond has wrapped up. They say Massachusetts State Police found 600 bags of heroin in a car with two of the men during a stop on March 21.

Vermont State Police say three of the men were also involved in a traffic stop in Vermont on March 16 with 1,418 bags of heroin.

Police say the four people planned to purchase the heroin in Massachusetts and return to Island Pond to use and sell it.

They're all scheduled to appear in court next month.

