Search called off for missing Dartmouth student

NEAH BAY, Wash. -

The search has been called off for a Dartmouth College student who went missing off the coast of Washington state.

Joshua Monette was reported missing Sunday in Cape Flattery after a wave swept him off shoreline rocks.

The Coast Guard suspended its search the next day.

The school paper says Monette was a member of the Class of 2019 and a member of the Native American community at the College.

