Prescribed fire planned for Green Mountain National Forest

If you see smoke in the Green Mountain National Forest in the coming weeks, don't worry. About 200-300 acres of the forest will be burned as part of a prescribed fire.

It's a tool the Forest Service says it uses to control grass and brush buildup and reduce the chance of a large, uncontrollable wildfire. They also say it helps regenerate growth.

The Forest Service say these fires are probably not going to impact residents but they will see smoke.