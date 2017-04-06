Quantcast

Prescribed fire planned for Green Mountain National Forest - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Prescribed fire planned for Green Mountain National Forest

Posted: Updated:
File Photo File Photo
RUTLAND, Vt. -

If you see smoke in the Green Mountain National Forest in the coming weeks, don't worry. About 200-300 acres of the forest will be burned as part of a prescribed fire.

It's a tool the Forest Service says it uses to control grass and brush buildup and reduce the chance of a large, uncontrollable wildfire. They also say it helps regenerate growth.

The Forest Service say these fires are probably not going to impact residents but they will see smoke.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.