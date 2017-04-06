Stuck in Vermont: Made in Vermont Marketplace

June had seven more inches of rain then the average and it did not help farmers get their crops to grow. The Agency of Agriculture wants those farmers to document the damages and send the information to them. "We saw about 80% of our crop go under water some was in about 4 ft of water," said Nicole Burke of Golden Well Farm in New Heaven The farm has rows of fruits and vegetables that look delicious and ready to eat, but you can't, because of the flooding. "The...