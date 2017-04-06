Quantcast

College campus safety concerns - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

College campus safety concerns

Posted: Updated:
BURLINGTON, Vt. -

Recent incidents at the University of Vermont and Middlebury College have raised questions about safety on college campuses.

Last month, Middlebury College hosted controversial conservative speaker Charles Murray. Things got heated; the event was shut down and a professor was allegedly assaulted by protesters on campus. The school says her hair was pulled and protesters ended up shaking the car she and Murray were using.

And last week, UVM announced sanctions against two fraternities for violating the school's hazing and alcohol policies.

Gary Margolis is the former UVM police chief and works as a campus safety consultant. He appeared on "The :30" to discuss campus safety. Watch the video to see.

Related Stories:

Middlebury College promises to investigate protest that turned violent

Author: Sanction Middlebury students who shouted down speech

Middlebury College: Professor assaulted by protesters

Controversial author draws hundreds of protesters at Vt. college

2 UVM fraternities sanctioned

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.