College campus safety concerns

Recent incidents at the University of Vermont and Middlebury College have raised questions about safety on college campuses.

Last month, Middlebury College hosted controversial conservative speaker Charles Murray. Things got heated; the event was shut down and a professor was allegedly assaulted by protesters on campus. The school says her hair was pulled and protesters ended up shaking the car she and Murray were using.

And last week, UVM announced sanctions against two fraternities for violating the school's hazing and alcohol policies.

Gary Margolis is the former UVM police chief and works as a campus safety consultant. He appeared on "The :30" to discuss campus safety. Watch the video to see.

