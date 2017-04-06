Quantcast

Scales of Justice: The nuclear option

BURLINGTON, Vt. -

Republicans have officially deployed the nuclear option. This, of course, relating to the nomination of Judge Neil Gorsuch to the U.S. Supreme Court. Not sure what this all means? Former U.S. attorney for Vermont and legal expert Tris Coffin appeared on "The :30" to help us figure it all out. Watch the video to see.

