Was a deal between Vt. law enforcement and migrant workers broken?

Law enforcement and advocates for the undocumented are at odds over a nearly 4-year-old Vermont bill meant to protect workers. This year's new law is a largely symbolic gesture, but a 2013 bill promising protection has familiar groups arguing about where to draw the dotted line.

Documents obtained by Vermont's ACLU suggest investigators for the Department of Motor Vehicles continued oversharing details with federal immigration authorities even after paying a $40,000 penalty last fall.

"This looks like a travesty of justice," said Jay Diaz, Vermont ACLU.

A day after news broke, WCAX caught up with DMV Commissioner Robert Ide. He says he's not up to speed yet.

Reporter Kyle Midura: Can I ask why you haven't read it?

Ide: It's been a busy morning.

Vermont lawmakers gave the green light for undocumented Vermonters to get behind the wheel in 2013 offering them licenses, though not a valid federal ID. The deal: migrants gave up their personal information for a legal way to drive and state law enforcement agreed not to share it in return for more accountability on roads.

These new documents suggest both the DMV and Vermont State Police may have broken their ends of the bargain this fall by sharing details with federal immigration authorities investigating traffic, not immigration incidents.

"What happened maybe in October, November is not happening today," said Gov. Phil Scott, R-Vermont.

The governor made it clear the actions taken by law enforcement won't be acceptable on his watch, but he also wouldn't condemn the past behavior. He told the media information should only be shared with the feds after a conviction but struggled to draw the line for a deportable offense, defining it first as criminal behavior, then felonies and finally landing on egregious offenses and those threatening the safety of others.

As for what he'll suggest, if it's determined law enforcement officers broke policy:

"We'll rectify the situation if that's the case. We live by our agreements. We're only as good as our word. If we said we're going to do something, we have to follow through,'" said Scott.

Not all the speed bumps from the rollout of the law belong to law enforcement. There's still no explanation for a 2013 wreck involving a leading migrant advocate's car and allegedly driven by farmworkers and in 2015 the state saw a blast of fraudulent license applications from out-of-state.