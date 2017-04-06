Vt. maple company tries to keep up with demand after Oprah endorsement

When Oprah adds your local business to her list of favorite things, the outcome is pretty sweet.

"We just had to grow very fast. We put in a bottling line. We added a lot of staff and we just made a big pile of maple syrup," said Eric Sorkin, Runamok Maple owner.

Runamok Maple is a startup at the foot of Mount Mansfield that just started selling maple products last summer. But once Oprah discovered the company, so did others. The endorsement led to features in multiple national magazines and as Sorkin explains, business soared.

"That certainly is a great way to launch a business. We got a lot of attention," Sorkin said.

Now, the 25-person staff is working as hard as ever to keep up with sales. Dean Parent is a Vermonter who has had made maple since he was a kid.

"I'm working 14 to 16 hours a day every day, but that's my job, and I love it," Parent said.

He says he enjoys being part of the booming business because maple is part of tradition in Vermont.

"It's springtime. What else are you going to do in the spring? Nothing. Can't go skiing. Can't go skiing, can't go ice fishing, make maple syrup," said Parent.

Even the company's youngest helper, Sorkin's daughter, Lucy, is excited for a spring of sugaring.

"Seeing the sap boil down into the maple syrup...it's just interesting to me," Lucy said.

But what made media icon Oprah get hooked on the Vermont company? Sorkin says that's what sets Runamok Maple apart-- its focus on unique flavors and different ways to use syrup.

"With the barrel aged product we take our maple syrup and we put it in freshly emptied bourbon, rye whiskey or rum barrels, and then we have five different infused maple syrups and our smoked maple syrups," said Eric.

"It's really sweet," Lucy said.