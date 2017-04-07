The world reacts to the US strike on Syria

President Donald Trump dramatically escalated America's involvement in Syria's civil war by ordering the overnight strike on a government airbase. The action was in response to Tuesday's chemical attack on civilians, providing images which the president said changed his position on the Syrian regime.

"The United States will not stand by when chemical weapons are used," said Nikki Haley, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.

Diplomats rushed to a meeting of the United Nations Security Council to discuss America's missile strikes on Syria.

Allies commended President Trump for taking action.

"War crimes have consequences and the greatest war criminal of all, Bashar al-Assad, has now been put on notice," said Matthew Rycroft, the United Kingdom's U.N. envoy.

U.S. warships launched 59 cruise missiles overnight at the Syrian government airfield believed to have launched a deadly chemical attack on civilians on Tuesday. The Pentagon says the strikes rendered the base unusable and that no further action is called for unless Syria does it again.

Russia supports the Syrian government and denounced the U.S. action.

"We describe that attack as a flagrant violation of international law," said Vladimir Safronkov, Russia's U.N. envoy.

Syria's envoy at the U.N., Ibrahim al-Jaafari, says the American attack was based on a false assumption and that the Syrian army has no chemical weapons.

"It would never use such weapons in any of its operations against armed terrorist groups," Jaafari said.

President Trump got support from Capitol Hill.

"I commend the president for this decision. I think it's entirely correct," said Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky.

"Making sure that Assad knows that when he commits such despicable atrocities he will pay a price is the right thing to do," said Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-New York.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson heads to Moscow next week and Russia says it expects him to explain Washington's position.