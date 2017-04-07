South Burlington School Board must go back to the drawing board

South Burlington school leaders are heading back to the drawing board for yet another revised school budget.

There is no timeline for when the next vote will be.

"We are disappointed that our revised school budget was not approved today and yet hopeful we will move forward with a clear direction for next steps. I will continue to seek guidance from the School Board and work closely with our school administrators and staff to determine the most appropriate next step," Superintendent David Young said in a statement.

City voters shot down the initial revised school budget, defeating it by 474 votes. About 24 percent of registered voters showed up to vote. Back in March, just over 100 more people showed up to vote on the initial budget. The budget was shot down at all voting locations except Orchard Elementary School, where it was passed with close to 130 votes.

While the mascot name change at South Burlington High School only accounted for less than 1 percent of the new budget, voters on both sides say it played a big part in their decisions.

"I don't agree with them adding $48,000 to this new budget for the name change," says Gary Little, a South Burlington resident.

"It got mixed up unfortunately. South Burlington usually supports the budget without question and this has gotten mixed up in some very inappropriate ways," says Paul Demers, a South Burlington resident.

Other voters say they did not support teacher pay raises of 5 percent.

Those voters say they are still mad at the teachers for going on strike in 2014.