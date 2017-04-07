Vermont shelter teams up with kids to read to animals

Millions of animals are placed in shelters across the U.S. every year. Health experts say those environments are good temporarily but they can be stressful for the pets. Now, one Vermont shelter is calling on kids to lend a helping hand.

"Rogue the Dog" is one of Rogue's favorite stories. As long as this senior pooch is staying at the North Country Animal League shelter, it's nice to have a good story paired with good company.

"One of my favorites is Rogue who's really nice and been here for eight months," says Max Goldfine.

Since he can't bring this sweetheart home, the 9-year-old feels telling her a story is the best way to be a friend.

"I love that they are gentle," Max said. "They're not like humans that you can get into an argument or they get mad at you. They are always by your side and they're happy."

He's not the only one who feels that way.

"I think they feel happy," said Grace Goldfine, Max's sister. "They jump on the books sometimes and cuddle against it."

Grace prefers to connect with the feline audience.

It's all part of the Reading Buddy program-- an initiative connecting children with shelter animals.

"It's benefiting the kids to teach them empathy," said Tracy Goldfine, the executive director of NCAL. "But also helping animals to give them the attention and time they need."

Shelter officials say this is something done in many facilities in different states but it is brand new here. Readers can be as old as 12 or as young as 6-year-old Oliver Patrick.

"I really like him," Oliver said. "He's bigger than ours. Our cat is almost 3 years old."

Oliver is a young reader and a bit shy, but the executive director at the shelter says there's no better place for him to feel confident.

"Animals are often the best audiences for that," Tracy Goldfine said. "They are nonjudgmental, quiet presence, even reluctant readers get more excited to read."

And whether or not the animals know just what the kids are saying doesn't seem to matter.

"We know that it reduces the stress in shelter animals and makes them feel more comfortable," Tracy Goldfine said.

To know Rogue and her buddies still aren't in their forever homes is tough, but being a temporary pal feels good for the kids giving their time.

"I think it makes me feel sad but it is also good knowing they will get adopted soon," Max said.

To get into the program, kids have to go through a training process and then they will get the available hours to visit the facility and read to the animals there.