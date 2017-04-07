Regional robotics competition continues in New Hampshire

Courtesy: FIRST Robotics Competition at the University of New Hampshire.

DURHAM, N.H. (AP) - Sixty-four teams from around New England are competing in the regional FIRST Robotics Competition at the University of New Hampshire.

The three-day event in Durham ends Saturday. The competition challenges students in grades 9-12 to raise money, design a team brand and work together to build and program robots to perform certain tasks. This year the challenge is called "Steamworks," and features an industrial airship-themed game played by two alliances of three robots each.

The top 34 teams will qualify to participate in the FIRST World Competition later this month in St. Louis.

FIRST was founded in 1989 by New Hampshire-based inventor Dean Kamen to inspire young people's participation in science and technology.

